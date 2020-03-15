Covid-19 special

On The Pulse Tertius Lydgate Wednesday, 18 March 2020

This On The Pulse edition summarises the small number of papers relating to Covid-19 along with some useful resources for healthcare professionals.

Total UK cases Covid-19 daily update: A useful resource that will keep you updated on the number of Covid-19 cases in your area.

Primary care Covid-19: Suite of updated resources covering preventions, infection control, assessment and management. It also covers areas such as isolation and travel advice for patients.

Research papers

Clinical characteristics of 138 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 in Wuhan, China

Presumed hospital-related transmission was suspected in 41% of patients

With the rapidly evolving situation with the novel coronavirus there are increasing numbers of cases but little information on the clinical characteristics of patients.

Writing in JAMA, a team of researchers in Wuhan, China, set out to provide an analysis of 138 consecutive hospitalised patients with confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)–infected pneumonia (NCIP).

The median age was 56 years (range, 22-92 years) and 75 (54.3%) were men. Hospital-associated transmission was suspected as the presumed mechanism of infection for affected health professionals (40 [29%]) and hospitalised patients (17 [12.3%]).

Common symptoms included fever (136 [98.6%]), fatigue (96 [69.6%]), and dry cough (82 [59.4%]). Lymphopenia occurred in 97 patients (70.3%), prolonged prothrombin time in 80 patients (58%), and elevated lactate dehydrogenase in 55 patients (39.9%).

Most patients received antiviral therapy (oseltamivir, 124 [89.9%]), and many received antibacterial therapy (moxifloxacin, 89 [64.4%]; ceftriaxone, 34 [24.6%]; azithromycin, 25 [18.1%]) and glucocorticoid therapy (62 [44.9%]).

Thirty-six patients (26.1%) were transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) because of complications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (22 [61.1%]), arrhythmia (16 [44.4%]), and shock (11 [30.6%]).

The median time from first symptom to dyspnoea was 5.0 days, to hospital admission was 7.0 days, and to ARDS was 8.0 days. Patients treated in the ICU (n = 36), compared with patients not treated in the ICU (n = 102), were older (median age, 66 years vs 51 years), were more likely to have underlying comorbidities (26 [72.2%] vs 38 [37.3%]), and were more likely to have dyspnoea (23 [63.9%] vs 20 [19.6%]), and anorexia (24 [66.7%] vs 31 [30.4%]).

Of the 36 cases in the ICU, 4 (11.1%) received high-flow oxygen therapy, 15 (41.7%) received non-invasive ventilation, and 17 (47.2%) received invasive ventilation (4 were switched to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). Finally, the authors reported that as of the 3rd February the mortality rate was 4.3% but the vast majority of patients remained in hospital.

Systematic review and meta-analysis of predictive symptoms and comorbidities for severe COVID-19 infection

Dyspnoea was the only symptom strongly predictive for both severe disease and ICU admission

Specific symptoms along with associated co-morbidities that most strongly predict disease severity for Covid-19 are as yet unclear but are clearly vital in our understanding of which patients to be most concerned about.

A systematic review and meta-analysis in MedRxiv sought to identify the symptoms and comorbidities predictive of COVID−19 severity. In total, ,259 studies were identified with 42 being selected for inclusion.

The ICU group were older (62.4 years) compared to the non-ICU group (46 years), with a significantly higher proportion of males (67.2% vs. 57.1%, p=0.04). Dyspnoea was the only significant symptom predictive for both severe disease and ICU admission.

Notwithstanding the low prevalence of COPD in severe disease and ICU-admitted groups (4.5% and 9.7%, respectively), COPD was the most strongly predictive comorbidity for both severe disease and ICU admission. Cardiovascular disease and hypertension were also strongly predictive for both severe disease and ICU admission. Those with CVD and hypertension were 4.4 (95% CI 2.64 − 7.47) and 3.7 (95% CI 2.22 − 5.99) times more likely to have an ICU admission respectively, compared to patients without the comorbidity.

The authors conclude that dyspnoea seems to be the only symptom strongly predictive of both severe disease and ICU admission but that further research is needed for further define those at most risk.

Position statement on the use of ACE-inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers

Recommendations that patients should continue with treatment during Covid-19 outbreak

There have been some reports that patients with hypertension are at greater risk of mortality in the Covid-19 pandemic with patients getting a more severe illness.

Suggestions have surfaced that this may be related to potential adverse effects of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-i) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs). The underlying mechanism here is that in a similar way to the coronavirus causing SARS, Covid-19 virus binds to a specific enzyme called ACE2 to infect cells, and ACE2 levels are increased following treatment with ACE-i and ARBs.

The European Society of Cardiology has released a statement to inform healthcare professionals that there is no scientific basis or evidence to support this hypothesis. They go further to suggest that evidence from studies in animals suggesting that these medications might be rather protective against serious lung complications in patients with COVID-19 infection, but to date there is no data in humans.

The Council on Hypertension strongly recommend that physicians and patients should continue treatment with their usual anti-hypertensive therapy.

Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID19 mortality and healthcare demand

Multiple interventions need to be combined to have a substantial impact on transmission

Global spread of Covid-19 has been significant and rapid and is now a major health threat. The last time that there was a significant global disease epidemic on this scale with no access to vaccines was during the 1918-19 H1N1 influenza pandemic.

During that outbreak, there were a number of measures adopted to try to reduce the speak of the infection. These included closing schools, churches, bars and other social venues. Cities in which these interventions were implemented early in the epidemic were successful at reducing case numbers while the interventions remained in place and experienced lower mortality overall. However, transmission rebounded once controls were lifted.

The Imperial College Covid-19 response team has outlined two fundamental strategies in this pandemic outbreak but suggest that each has major challenges. The first is mitigation, which focuses on slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread – reducing peak healthcare demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection, and the second is suppression, which aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels and maintaining that situation indefinitely.

The surmise that optimal migration policies may result in a reduction in healthcare demand by two thirds and deaths in half but that healthcare systems would still be overwhelmed. The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package will need to be maintained until a vaccine becomes available (potentially 18 months or more) – given that it can be predicted that transmission will quickly rebound if interventions are relaxed.

There may be options for using intermittent social distancing triggered by disease surveillance. However, as of publication, high numbers of Covid-19 within the UK may mean that intermittent social distancing is no longer a viable option.

Ibuprofen should not be used for managing Covid-19 symptoms, say doctors and scientists

Pragmatic advice would be to use paracetamol for fever management in adults

There have been a number of different pieces of advice about the use of ibuprofen in treating symptoms of Covid-19 which have been causing confusion for both patients and clinicians alike. A social media message surfaced that suggested four young people with no underlying conditions were in a serious condition on intensive care due to taking ibuprofen with Covid-19 but this was identified as untrue. Other false stories include one suggesting it increases the speed of reproduction of Covid-19 in the body and this is the reason why people in Italy have reached the current bad stage and rapid spread.

A BMJ article was published suggesting that scientists and senior doctors have backed claims by France’s health minister that people showing symptoms of Covid-19 should use paracetamol (acetaminophen) rather than ibuprofen, a drug they said might exacerbate the condition. Clinicians in the UK pointed towards research that showed prolonged illness or the complications of respiratory infections may be more common when NSAIDs are used—both respiratory or septic complications and cardiovascular complications.

However, there has been little research on the use of drugs like ibuprofen for Covid-19 infections. At present there is a lack of evidence or guidance to suggest that patients with a SARS like respiratory illness are at greater risk but it may be possible. Therefore, pragmatic advice would be to use paracetamol for fever management in adults until further data is published.

Aerosol and surface stability of SARS-CoV-2 compared with SARS-CoV-1

Virus can remain viable and infectious in aerosols for hours and on surfaces up to days

There is little data on the stability of the SARs Covid-2 or Covid-19 infection in aerosols and on different surfaces. Researchers, writing in the NEJM, evaluated the stability of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 in aerosols and on various surfaces and estimated their decay rates using a Bayesian regression model.

Five environmental conditions were examined in the tests: aerosols, plastic, stainless steel, copper, and cardboard.

SARS-CoV-2 remained viable in aerosols throughout the duration of our experiment (3 hours), with a reduction in infectious titre from 103.5 to 102.7 TCID50 per litre of air. This reduction was similar to that observed with SARS-CoV-1, from 104.3 to 103.5 TCID50 per millilitre.

SARS-CoV-2 was more stable on plastic and stainless steel than on copper and cardboard, and viable virus was detected up to 72 hours after application to these surfaces, although the virus titre was greatly reduced (from 103.7 to 100.6 TCID50 per millilitre of medium after 72 hours on plastic and from 103.7 to 100.6 TCID50 per millilitre after 48 hours on stainless steel).

On copper, no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 4 hours and no viable SARS-CoV-1 was measured after 8 hours.

On cardboard, no viable SARS-CoV-2 was measured after 24 hours and no viable SARS-CoV-1 was measured after 8 hours.

The half-lives of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 were similar in aerosols, with median estimates of approximately 1.1 to 1.2 hours and 95% credible intervals of 0.64 to 2.64 for SARS-CoV-2 and 0.78 to 2.43 for SARS-CoV-1. The half-lives of the two viruses were also similar on copper. On cardboard, the half-life of SARS-CoV-2 was longer than that of SARS-CoV-1.

The longest viability of both viruses was on stainless steel and plastic; the estimated median half-life of SARS-CoV-2 was approximately 5.6 hours on stainless steel and 6.8 hours on plastic.

The authors summarise that differences in the epidemiologic characteristics of these viruses probably arise from other factors, including high viral loads in the upper respiratory tract and the potential for persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 to shed and transmit the virus while asymptomatic.