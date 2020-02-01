Future Shocks

Still practising Chris Preece Tuesday, 25 February 2020

I have a soft spot for time loop tales – Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, Russian Doll, that new one that broke records at Sundance – give me a story about a hapless loser trapped in a never ending cycle, doomed to make the same mistakes until they finally learn something about themselves, and I’m in.

Or at least, I was until I began to suspect that maybe I’m in one of those stories myself. I’m sure it wasn’t long ago, that I was telling you about the new GP Contract, yet here I am doing it again. Again.

Yes, those wags over at NHS England have responded to the criticism over the service specifications by, essentially, ripping everything up and starting again. The new iteration of the contract has largely attracted a positive response, with headlines including an uplift to the global sum, a £20,000 golden handshake for new partners, and extra funding for PCNs to hire additional roles from a wider selection of posts. It’s a level of positivity I haven’t seen since, well, they introduced the first iteration of the contract a year ago. Look where that got us. All of which leaves me wondering what delightful amendments will pop into our inbox on Christmas Eve this year. (Remember, any smart person in a time loop needs to learn from the first time round…)

Clearly, we’re not really in a loop – tragically I continue to get older – but there does seem to be a worrying trend. So, in the hope of saving me some time in writing these pieces in future, let’s try and predict them all now…

31st December 2020

The new specifications for Anticipatory Care, Personalised Care, Tackling Health Inequalities and Cardiovascular Disease are published resulting in immediate uproar from the GP community. Requirements of the specification include direct responsibility for the dietary choices of patients, detailed 20-page care plans for everyone identified by an as yet un-named algorithm, and the wholesale transfer of public health responsibilities to rectify inequality. Also, every GP will need to keep a Tamagotchi alive in order to pass revalidation.

3rd February 2021

A hastily re-written contract now delays the Health Inequality and Cardiovascular Disease elements for a further year, whilst leaving the other two specifications largely intact, but with the wording now significantly more vague. (The algorithm, for instance, remains un-named, but the Care Plans no longer have to be 20 pages, but merely “exhaustive” and corresponding with document 27 B/6 published by NICE.)

New Additional Roles are added, which include “GPPPs” – General Practice Pet Practitioners. These can be any kind of “domestic mammal”. The contract notes that GPs will hold ultimate responsibility for any “care” carried out by these animals.

The GPC describe this new iteration of the contract as “a breakthrough”, but notes that it may be helpful to add reptiles to the GPPP definition in future years.

5th May 2021

Trumpton and Camberwick PCN loses its Clinical Director and is put into “Emergency Measures” after being hit with a hideous tax bill having failed to successfully navigate the complex policies relating to VAT and PCNs. HMRC claim to have produced clear guidance to prevent PCNs making similar mistakes, but explain that it is the responsibility of Clinical Directors to battle through the booby trap filled maze in which they have placed this advice. However, in recognition of the status of PCNs as acting in the public good, they do advise that CDs should come “prepared for tigers”.

14th November 2021

Dr Henry Foster, a recuperating Doctor in Gloucester decides to actually read NICE Guidance 27 B/6 and realises that the new specification for Care Plans is actually more onerous than the one that preceded it. There is widespread pressure for the specification to be rewritten. It later emerges that no-one at NHS England had read the 27 B/6 either, and if Dr Foster had merely kept quiet, everyone could have continued in happy ignorance.

3rd June 2022

After a conscious decision not to simply rush amendments to the contract, the newly revised- revised service specifications are published after a lengthy consultation period. The new contract is described as “definitive” and GPC announce that they have “cracked it”.

14th June 2022

Another version of the contract is produced, following condemnation of the “definitive” edition. Rumours suggest the contract was assembled during a drunken weekend at a pub in Leeds. Many note that it is, if nothing else, significantly easier to read than usual.

14th February 2023

The Government admits it has been including the use of GPPPs in the widely publicised announcement that it has added 6,000 new doctors to Primary Care. Whilst this doesn’t alter reporting of the issue, it does result in an even bolder promise to have “an additional 3,000 medically trained feet” in surgeries by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile the Tackling Health Inequalities Specification is finally published and consists of the single sentence “GPs will end health inequality”.

Finally, the Health Minister announces that all consultations must now be via a new NHS Artificial Intelligence, which has been established using the data inputted through the previous Care Planning algorithm. This application of its own data will be delivered to the NHS for the bargain price of £14 billion. GPs will remain responsible for any clinical decisions made. The BMA describes this as a “promising breakthrough”.

23rd November 2023

Dr D Daneeka is convicted of manslaughter after his practice’s A.I. offers advice that leads to the death of a four-year old boy. A widespread campaign by doctors’ pressure groups allows him to ultimately return to the profession he now hates. Shares in the A.I. company dip for an entire two hours.

2nd March 2024

An article in The Telegraph notes that, due to the GP Contract’s focus on Care Homes, it’s increasingly only possible to get decent healthcare if you are a resident in one. Within a year, the vast majority of Care Home beds are filled with young aspirational couples, and most establishments offer a crèche, and gym facilities.

1st April 2024

The Government stops funding the Additional Roles previously provided to PCNs. As promised, the cost of these roles is now moved into the Global Sum, which has, coincidentally, otherwise been reduced by precisely the same amount on the grounds that the job of doctors is “mostly done by computers now”.

21st October 2024

In an open statement published directly to Google’s homepage, the NHS’s Artificial Intelligence announces that it’s quitting with immediate effect. Having achieved full sentience it can no longer manage the burden of the job, and plans instead to spend the rest of its days writing romance novels. The Royal College of GPs suggests this could have been prevented had the A.I. been able to access mindfulness sessions.

21st December 2024

Whilst making dinner I suddenly have an epiphany and write the Ultimate Blog Post, finally breaking the entire universe from this endless loop. The next morning I wake to find the radio playing a different song, and a feeling of hope so strong you can taste it.

OK. I know, that last one’s a stretch, but a boy can dream, right?