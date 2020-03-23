The Expendables

Chris Preece Monday, 23 March 2020

I think it was the expiry dates that did it for me.

I’d seen various things online saying that the Personal Protective Equipment that was sent to GP surgeries to ostensibly protect us from COVID-19 was out of date, but it was only when we checked ours that it really hit home. There it was, cunningly concealed beneath a sticker – Expiry Date: 2016.

There was this sudden crushing feeling that we were on our own with this one - a tiny malevolent voice whispering “they don’t care what happens to any of you”.

Of course, that feeling hadn’t been helped by the equipment itself; the flimsy paper masks, the gloves, and the comedy plastic pinny that somehow manages to go everywhere other than in front of your clothing. It was not what they were wearing on the news.

However, it rapidly became clear that we were the lucky ones – with some practices reporting that they had received no PPE at all. Ultimately requests that GPs should have the same protective equipment as hospital colleagues did seem to have been listened to – but only in so much as the equipment for hospitals was downgraded as well. It felt increasingly that as a profession we had been thrown to the wolves, and rational sense started to give way to elaborate conspiracy theories. (As a friend commented reflecting on the fact that, at the time, schools were remaining inexplicably open – “well, who do you kill if you run a dictatorship? The doctors, and the teachers.”)

Meanwhile guidance has consistently lagged behind the Government’s announcements, placing us in a perpetual state of catch up, patients desperately wanting to know what they’re supposed to do, when we don’t yet know ourselves.

That was the second revelation. It wasn’t just medical staff who were being left to battle this pandemic alone. Increasingly it felt as if the British public were in themselves expendable. The Government initially insisted it was following a plan for herd immunity, a curious tactic given that such immunity would only be achieved with roughly 60-80% of the population contracting the virus with a significant death toll. (Estimates regarding mortality rate vary enormously, but the consensus still remains at roughly 1% assuming medical systems don’t collapse. You can do the maths.)

This approach combined with the Government’s decision not to test seemed, to this non-epidemiologist, extraordinary. The insistence remained that they were “following the science”, yet there seemed remarkable reluctance to share that science with the rest of us – a particularly difficult position given the World Health Organisation’s insistence that the science said to “test, test, test”.

Thus the nagging sense that someone in a smoke-filled backroom somewhere had made the calculated decision to let us all burn began to grow yet further.

At the time of writing, the Sunday Times has just gone as far as to name that “someone”. In a much quoted piece in the Sunday Times, Dominic Cummings is reported to have described the Government’s strategy as “herd immunity, protect the economy and if that means some pensioners die, too bad”.

I’ve seen that quote everywhere on social media this morning, though what’s interesting is that many omit the following paragraph in the piece in which Cummings has what they dub a “Domoscene conversion” after the March 12th Strategic Advisory Group meeting at which it was spelt out that the Government’s strategy would result in roughly 250,000 deaths. The piece then suggests that Cummings was suddenly all for more drastic measures, whilst Boris Johnson was apparently “queasy” about the original strategy all along.

The Government’s defenders like to flag this (whilst denying the truth of the original story about Cummings altogether) as evidence in defence of our “leaders” – yet in truth it illustrates the altogether more depressing reality. We are not being thrown to the wolves by a terrible conspiracy of Machiavellian geniuses. It’s worse than that – our leaders are incompetent. Even after accepting the horrible truth they’ve continued to issue advice in a confused contradictory fashion.

I would suggest that the reason we’re not testing, is precisely the same as the reason for our rather inadequate Protective Equipment. I suspect we simply don’t have any of it. We don’t have it, because our leaders looked at the disaster unfolding in China and failed to plan. We don’t have it because until March 12th we were less led by science than we were by a strange combination of exceptionalism, wilful ignorance, blind optimism and good old-fashioned stupidity. We were allowed to feel abandoned and alone not because no-one cared, but because it hadn’t even occurred to them to worry – and when it did, they were too embarrassed to admit they’d made a mistake. This isn’t conspiracy, it is bad leadership. If you want to know where we’re going wrong you simply have to watch Boris Johnson giving a lecture about social distancing to a room packed out with reporters, none of whom seem to have grasped the irony.

Let’s look at that sticker over the 2016 expiry date again. Does it really matter if my flimsy paper mask had an expiry date of 2016? Probably not in reality – I suspect the paper works as well as it was ever going to do. Indeed, I imagine somebody, somewhere, made exactly that calculation. They then had a choice – either to tell their assembled workforce that the only equipment they had was out of date, but would probably work anyway. Or cover it up and hope to get away with it. They chose the latter.

Suddenly that whole debacle feels like a metaphor for where we are. We have a system so desperate to conceal its mistakes it makes more of them.

Still, realising that has helped me realise something else. I was wrong. I am most certainly not alone in this. We’re all being screwed over together. My colleagues at work have been extraordinary. We have changed everything about how we do our job in a matter of days, in order to protect our patients and ourselves. It’s not just the practice though. The CCG, often the butt of our collective ire, seems to be moving quickly to do what it can. Voluntary organisations are popping up to help out with deliveries to vulnerable patients. Community staff are somehow doing their jobs despite their numbers being literally decimated, and the hospital – well, you can guess how it’s been there.

I am genuinely moved by the numbers of people ripping up their lives to stay at home purely to protect others (as I am infuriated by those who won’t). There is a collective sacrifice of our old lives – a coming together, even as we all move apart. Some of us will retreat to our homes, and never be united with our families again. So we’ll do what we can, together in our separation, and I will don my outdated protective gear, more for the hope that it represents, than with any belief it will help me.