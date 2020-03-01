Using technology to contain COVID-19

Hard-wired GP Luke Koupparis Wednesday, 04 March 2020

In our practice we have been discussing how to triage patients more carefully, so we are not faced with seeing a patient in person who potentially has COVID-19. However, we have faced challenges where patients give one version of their history to the receptionist regarding their symptoms, but when they see the doctor, the symptoms and contact history they recount may put them in the realms of having the coronavirus illness. Trying to keep patients at home with respiratory illnesses has been the main goal of our staff in trying to contain an outbreak in our community.

I was therefore interested to see that new digital ways are being advised to deal with this viral outbreak. NHS England has sent a letter to hospital trusts and other health organisations outlining the steps they should take to increase the availability of hospital beds and medical resources at the current time. As part of these measures, they have been asked to carry out more video consultations with patients from home.

Digital consultations have been touted more widely as the solution to the NHS’ demand and supply problem in recent years.

The NHS long Term Plan was released in January 2019 and it proclaimed to redesign services so that they can be fit for the future, with many more services much closer to home. Within the digital stream, there is a pledge to use technology to provide convenient ways for patients to access advice and care. Patients will be able to access virtual services alongside face-to-face services via a computer or smart phone. This would mean a radical change to hospital outpatient appointments, with patients being offered video consultations from the comfort of their own computer or mobile phone screen. By making this digital change, the goal over the next five years is that patients will be able to avoid up to a third of face-to-face outpatient visits, removing the need for up to 30 million outpatient visits a year.

Therefore, the current COVID-19 outbreak may give us an opportunity to test if digital really works for keeping patients out of expensive hospital environments. It may also allow us to test what happens when clinicians make a clinical error due to consulting over the digital medium. For example, a patient with symptoms that presents very much like a viral flu may, in fact, turn out to have a lobar pneumonia that if not treated may cause harm to them. The consulting doctor may then be criticised on their clinical decision making.

The GMC have released a joint statement to try and alley fears of healthcare professionals about the decisions they make on providing best care in challenging circumstances. In this the say the following:

"We recognise that in highly challenging circumstances, professionals may need to depart from established procedures in order to care for patients and people using health and social care services… Where a concern is raised about a registered professional, it will always be considered on the specific facts of the case, taking into account the factors relevant to the environment in which the professional is working."

I wonder whether this would provide adequate reassurance regarding the protection required when using novel forms of consulting with patients or whether a complaint to the regulator will still result in a prolonged and distressing period of investigation for the practitioner.

The other major stumbling block of course, is that I haven’t actually seen the technology that can deliver video consultations in a simple, robust and clinically secure way. Therefore, this COVID-19 outbreak may not allow this digital segment of the NHS Long Term Plan to actually become a reality.